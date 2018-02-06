Morris (hip) is expected to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors.

Morris missed the last two contests with a bruised left hip, but was able to rejoin the team for shootaround earlier Tuesday morning and is now expected to return to action. He should slot in as one of the first big men off the bench and doesn't appear to be dealing with an sort of restrictions. Recent addition Greg Monroe (coach's decision) has yet to be cleared to make his Celtic debut as well, but once he does, that could cut into Morris' playing time.