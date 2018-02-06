Celtics' Marcus Morris: Slated to play Tuesday
Morris (hip) is expected to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors.
Morris missed the last two contests with a bruised left hip, but was able to rejoin the team for shootaround earlier Tuesday morning and is now expected to return to action. He should slot in as one of the first big men off the bench and doesn't appear to be dealing with an sort of restrictions. Recent addition Greg Monroe (coach's decision) has yet to be cleared to make his Celtic debut as well, but once he does, that could cut into Morris' playing time.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will go through shootaround, hopes to play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will travel with team Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will remain out Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Listed as out Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Score game-high 20 points Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...