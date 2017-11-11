Celtics' Marcus Morris: Solid in Friday's win
Morris posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds across 23 minutes in Friday's 90-87 win over the Hornets.
Morris stepped up his offensive game in the absence of both Al Horford (concussion) and Kyrie Irving (face, concussion), generating his third double-digit scoring effort in the four games he's suited up for thus far. The seven-year veteran also played some lockdown defense on Kemba Walker in a key late-game possession, forcing a misfire on the latter's step-back jumper. Morris brings a complete package of multi-category offensive production and stellar defense, meaning that he should see plenty of minutes with which to reward fantasy owners going forward.
