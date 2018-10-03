Celtics' Marcus Morris: Solid scoring total in loss
Morris poured in 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added two rebounds and one block across 21 minutes during the Celtics' 102-95 preseason loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Morris was highly effective off the bench for the third time in as many preseason games. The Celtics certainly hope it's a sign of things to come, considering Morris will be heavily counted on as a key source of second-unit scoring in the coming season. Through three exhibitions, the 29-year-old is averaging 12.7 points on a solid 45.2 percent shooting, including 47.1 percent from three-point range.
