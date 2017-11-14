Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting at power forward Tuesday

Morris will move back into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

The Celtics continue to change up their starting frontcourt depending on the opposing matchup, with Morris and Aron Baynes moving back and forth between the top unit and the bench. In a matchup with the Nets, the Celtics are opting to switch to their smaller lineup, featuring Morris at power forward next to Al Horford at center, while bringing Baynes off the bench. Despite the promotion, however, that likely won't change up his playing time much, as he's hovered in the mid-20's for minutes no matter where he's played over the last four games.