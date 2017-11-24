Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting Friday, may be rested Saturday

Morris will play and start in Friday's game against the Magic, but he could be rested for Saturday's matchup with the Pacers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Morris is continuing to be monitored closely by the Celtics, but there is nothing to suggest that he won't play his regular dosage of around 25 minutes in Friday's contest. Expect another update on Morris to come following shootaround Saturday, as the team said they'll re-evaluate him in the morning.