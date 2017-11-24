Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting Friday, may be rested Saturday
Morris will play and start in Friday's game against the Magic, but he could be rested for Saturday's matchup with the Pacers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Morris is continuing to be monitored closely by the Celtics, but there is nothing to suggest that he won't play his regular dosage of around 25 minutes in Friday's contest. Expect another update on Morris to come following shootaround Saturday, as the team said they'll re-evaluate him in the morning.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Game-time decision with knee injury•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Double-doubles in start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting at power forward Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will shift to bench role Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Solid in Friday's win•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...