Morris will start during Friday's contest against the Bulls, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

With both Al Horford and Jayson Tatum out for rest, coach Brad Stevens has opted to start Morris. In 20 starts this season, Morris has averaged 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.8 minutes.

