Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting Friday
Morris will start during Friday's game against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.
Morris will get the nod while Al Horford (knee) sits out to recover. This month, Morris is averaging 13.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 26.5 minutes per tilt.
