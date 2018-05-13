Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
Morris will enter the starting five for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers on Sunday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
The Celtics were forced to go big against the 76ers in the semifinals, but will turn to a smaller lineup to matchup better against the Cavaliers on Sunday. That allows Morris to pick up the start at power forward, which slides Al Horford to center and Aron Baynes to the bench. Over the last five games, Morris already averaged 30.0 minutes, so despite the promotion, he may only see a slight uptick in his workload. During that five-game span against the 76ers, Morris also added averages of 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 block.
