Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting Sunday vs. Cavaliers
Morris will start at power forward in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Morris will be replacing Aron Baynes in the Celtics lineup as the team goes with a slightly smaller lineup against the new-look Cavaliers. Morris has been seeing 30.3 minutes per game over the past three games while coming off the bench and he could see a slight minutes increase as long as he's in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Slated to play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will go through shootaround, hopes to play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will travel with team Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will remain out Sunday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...