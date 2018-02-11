Morris will start at power forward in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Morris will be replacing Aron Baynes in the Celtics lineup as the team goes with a slightly smaller lineup against the new-look Cavaliers. Morris has been seeing 30.3 minutes per game over the past three games while coming off the bench and he could see a slight minutes increase as long as he's in the starting lineup.