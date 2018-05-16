Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starts, scores 12 in ECF Game 2 win
Morris generated 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 107-94 ECF Game 2 win over the Cavaliers.
Morris again started, but deferred early to Jaylen Brown when it came to guarding LeBron James. That tactic ended in the second half, when Morris returned as James' primary defender. The move was one of many reasons the energetic Celtics were able to erase the Cavs' first half lead. Morris was a key part of a third quarter explosion for Boston, scrapping for lose balls and throwing down a few monster dunks. His tussle with Tristan Thompson further fueled Boston's late game heroics. Look for Morris to start and log heavy minutes in Game 3 on Saturday in Cleveland.
