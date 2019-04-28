Celtics' Marcus Morris: Strong defensive effort in win
Morris finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three blocks and a steal across 30 minutes in the Celtics' win over the Bucks on Sunday.
Morris came up small on the offensive side of the ball, but he made up for his small scoring effort with solid defense. He blocked three shots and came up with a steal while pulling down seven rebounds.
