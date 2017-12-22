Celtics' Marcus Morris: Targeting Christmas return date

Morris (knee) is targeting Christmas for a return date, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Morris, who hasn't played since Dec. 8 while battling a sore left knee, is continuing to work through his recovery and should be back by Christmas. That said, he reportedly won't play both halves of back-to-back games, so fantasy owners who are in weekly lineup lock leagues need to be cognizant of the Celtics' schedule moving forward.

