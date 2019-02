Morris managed 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 loss to the Raptors.

Morris finished with a team high in scoring while seeing more minutes than any Celtic besides Kyrie Irving. The score became lopsided early and thus coach Brad Stevens opted to rest his starters down the stretch, but Morris was the lone member of the first unit whose stat line didn't really suffer. Another tough matchup looms with the Trail Blazers on tap for Wednesday.