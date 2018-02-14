Morris will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt against the Clippers while Aron Baynes draws the start at center, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Coach Brad Stevens continues to change his starting five based on matchup, with Morris and Baynes the focus of the change. In 20 games coming off the pine this year, Morris is averaging 11.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 24.1 minutes.