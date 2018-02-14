Celtics' Marcus Morris: To come off bench Wednesday
Morris will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt against the Clippers while Aron Baynes draws the start at center, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Coach Brad Stevens continues to change his starting five based on matchup, with Morris and Baynes the focus of the change. In 20 games coming off the pine this year, Morris is averaging 11.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 24.1 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores effectively in start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting Sunday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Slated to play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will go through shootaround, hopes to play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...