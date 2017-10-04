Celtics' Marcus Morris: To join camp Thursday
Morris will join the Celtics for training camp Thursday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Morris was found not guilty on all counts Tuesday in his trial, making it unlikely he'll face discipline from the league or the team. He's reportedly been working out with two Celtics assistants during his trial, so he should come into camp relatively prepared Thursday. For the time being, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Cleared of all charges•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Court case ongoing•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Not with Celtics to start training camp•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: May miss start of training camp while on trial•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Traded to Boston•
-
Pistons' Marcus Morris: Won't play Wednesday vs. Magic•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...