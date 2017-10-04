Play

Celtics' Marcus Morris: To join camp Thursday

Morris will join the Celtics for training camp Thursday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Morris was found not guilty on all counts Tuesday in his trial, making it unlikely he'll face discipline from the league or the team. He's reportedly been working out with two Celtics assistants during his trial, so he should come into camp relatively prepared Thursday. For the time being, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball