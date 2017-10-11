Play

Celtics' Marcus Morris: To make Celtics debut Wednesday

Morris will make his Celtics debut Wednesday when the team takes on the Hornets.

Morris, who had been away from the team while on trial and subsequently cleared of all charges, has seemingly spent enough time with the squad at this point to warrant sending him out on the floor. He projects to be the team's starting power forward, though may struggle to find opportunities to score behind the likes of Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford.

