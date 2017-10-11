Celtics' Marcus Morris: To make Celtics debut Wednesday
Morris will make his Celtics debut Wednesday when the team takes on the Hornets.
Morris, who had been away from the team while on trial and subsequently cleared of all charges, has seemingly spent enough time with the squad at this point to warrant sending him out on the floor. He projects to be the team's starting power forward, though may struggle to find opportunities to score behind the likes of Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Officially inactive Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Unlikely to play Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't play Friday vs. Sixers•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: To join camp Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Cleared of all charges•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...