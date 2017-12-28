Celtics' Marcus Morris: To remain on minutes restriction

Morris (knee) is expected to see limited minutes in his return for Thursday's matchup with the Rockets, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Coach Brad Stevens indicated that he was likely going to play Morris similar minutes to his last time out, which would be right around that 16-minute mark. Considering Morris should only see minutes in the upper teens, it will likely be wise to avoid him for Thursday's DFS slate. Look for Morris to slowly increase his workload over the next few weeks.