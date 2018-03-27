Morris aggravated his right ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Suns and will not return.

Morris was considered questionable to play coming into the day, but he ultimately got the green light and was in the midst of a strong game before tweaking the ankle on a three-point attempt. Morris departed after playing 23 minutes off the bench and putting up 20 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist. X-rays on Morris' ankle returned negative, per Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.