Morris (knee) contributed three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes Thursday in the Celtics' 129-128 loss to the Lakers.

Morris had missed the Celtics' previous game with a sore right knee and might have benefited from sitting out another one, given how poorly he performed in his return. Boston didn't make any major moves ahead of Thursday's trade deadline to change its personnel at forward, so Morris should still be on track to maintain the 25-to-30-minute role he's held for most of the season.