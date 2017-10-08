Play

Celtics' Marcus Morris: Unlikely to play Monday vs. 76ers

Coach Brad Stevens reported Sunday that Morris likely won't play in Monday's preseason game against the 76ers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Morris was able to participate in a portion of Sunday's practice but likely won't suit up for Monday's game. The veteran forward reported to training camp earlier this week after being cleared of all assault charges and could make his Celtics debut Wednesday against the Hornets.

