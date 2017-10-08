Celtics' Marcus Morris: Unlikely to play Monday vs. 76ers
Coach Brad Stevens reported Sunday that Morris likely won't play in Monday's preseason game against the 76ers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Morris was able to participate in a portion of Sunday's practice but likely won't suit up for Monday's game. The veteran forward reported to training camp earlier this week after being cleared of all assault charges and could make his Celtics debut Wednesday against the Hornets.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't play Friday vs. Sixers•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: To join camp Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Cleared of all charges•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Court case ongoing•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Not with Celtics to start training camp•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...