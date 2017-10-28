Celtics' Marcus Morris: Unlikely to return Monday

Morris (knee) is unlikely to make his Celtics debut Monday against the Spurs, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

Coach Brad Stevens intimated that Morris will need to go through a "good, hard practice" before being cleared to play, and with the Celtics slated to play in Miami on Saturday, he's unlikely to get that opportunity prior to Monday's contest. As a result, Morris appears to be on track for a return to action Wednesday against Sacramento.