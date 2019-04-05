Morris (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against Indiana.

Apparently, now there's a chance that Morris, who was originally ruled out for Friday's contest, might be able to play after all against the Pacers. More news confirming Morris' varying status for Friday's matchup should surface relatively soon. Presumably though, the Kansas product will be a game-time call.

