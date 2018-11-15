Celtics' Marcus Morris: Upgraded to questionable vs. Toronto
Morris (illness) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Morris missed Wednesday's game to an illness, but there seems to be optimism that he'll be able to return Friday. Morris will probably go through morning shootaround to help determine his availability. Over his past nine appearances, he's averaging 16.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.9 minutes.
