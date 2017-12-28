Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will be available vs. Rockets
Morris (knee) will be available for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Morris has been mostly out of the lineup over the course of the last three weeks, with Monday's Christmas Day loss to Washington marking his only action since Dec. 8. The 28-year-old continues to battle issues with his knee, and he didn't look like himself Monday, as he finished with only two points on 1-of-7 shooting in 16 minutes. However, he'll return to action Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's win over the Hornets, and he could see a slight bump in minutes -- perhaps into the low-to-mid 20s -- with Jaylen Brown (leg) sidelined.
