Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will be game-time call

Morris (knee) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Spurs, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The belief earlier in the day was that Morris would return to availability after sitting out Wednesday's win over the Mavs, but coach Brad Stevens clarified that the forward will be a true game-time call as the team continues to monitor the strain on his knee. In the event Morris is ultimately held out, Aron Baynes, Daniel Theis and Semi Ojeleye could each be in line for bumps in minutes.