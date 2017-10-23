Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will be reevaluated in a week

Morris (knee) will be reevaluated in a week, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Morris has been shut down since the preseason with a sore knee, but he return to light shooting over the weekend and is expected to continue to ramp up his activity over the next week. Coach Brad Stevens didn't have much to say about Morris' status, but he did confirm that the veteran will miss at least the next week, ruling him out for at least three more contests. Until Morris returns, expect Jaylen Brown and rookie Jayson Tatum to continue to pick up extra minutes.