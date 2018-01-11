Morris will shift back to a bench role for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Al Horford missed the Celtics last game with a knee injury, which allowed Morris and Aron Baynes to start alongside each other in the frontcourt. However, with Horford back in the top unit Thursday, Morris will be the one who shift back to the bench, as the Celtics look to go with a bigger lineup against the 76ers. According to head coach Brad Stevens, Morris' minute restriction is set be upped a bit, which likely means he'll see minutes in the upper 20's during Thursday's contest.