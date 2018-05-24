Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will come off the bench for Game 5
Morris will come off the bench for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Cavaliers as Aron Baynes will start in his place, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
After the Celtics struggled the past two games, Brad Stevens has opted to shake up the starting lineup and will insert Aron Baynes in the frontcourt instead of Morris. Morris struggled to stay on the court the last time out as he dealt with foul trouble, so he'll look for a bounce-back effort Wednesday. Morris has averaged 29.5 minutes through the first four games of the series, however he could see a smaller role coming off the bench.
