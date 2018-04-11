Morris will dress for Wednesday's game against the Nets but is not expected to see the floor, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.

With nothing on the line, the Celtics will rest Morris, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on Wednesday. All three players will technically be available, but coach Brad Stevens intimated that he'll only use them in an emergency scenario.

