Morris will pick up the spot start for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

Al Horford was a surprising scratch for Sunday's contest due to an illness, so Morris will get the call to start in his place. Look for Morris to take on a 30-plus minute role, which should mean a temporary uptick in value. In 14 previous starts this season, Morris boasts averages of 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 25.1 minutes.