Play

Morris (hip) will participate in shootaround and the team hopes he will be available to play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Morris has been absent from the past two contests while nursing a bruised left hip, but it looks like he is on track to return Tuesday night. If everything goes well for Morris during shootaround and pregame warmups, he should be a full go in Toronto.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories