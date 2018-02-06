Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will go through shootaround, hopes to play Tuesday
Morris (hip) will participate in shootaround and the team hopes he will be available to play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Morris has been absent from the past two contests while nursing a bruised left hip, but it looks like he is on track to return Tuesday night. If everything goes well for Morris during shootaround and pregame warmups, he should be a full go in Toronto.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will travel with team Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will remain out Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Listed as out Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Score game-high 20 points Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Injures hip, won't return Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...