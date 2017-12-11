Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will miss extended time with knee injury
Morris is expected to miss extended time while working on a solution for a nagging left knee injury, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Morris has tried to play through the injury recently, but will now look for a long-term solution to alleviate the discomfort. According to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, Morris himself indicated that he could miss a couple of weeks, which at least gives some sort of expectation for how long he'll be sidelined. With that said, Morris should be out until late December at the earliest, which means more minutes for guys like Aron Baynes, Daniel Theis and Semi Ojeleye in the meantime.
