Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will move into starting lineup Sunday

Morris will start at power forward for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Morris made his season debut on Friday, posting nine points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one turnover across 18 minutes. He didn't have any issues with his knee and is set to reclaim a spot in the top unit after starting all 79 games he played in last season with the Pistons. Look for Morris to see a bigger workload Sunday after getting a game under his belt, though there's certainly a chance coach Brad Stevens continues to monitor him closely. Aron Baynes will head to the bench in the corresponding move. According to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, Morris is expected to sit out Monday's game against Atlanta to avoid putting too much strain on his knee.