Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will play Friday
Morris (knee) will make his season debut Friday against the Thunder, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
As expected, Morris will make his first appearance in a Celtics uniform Friday after going through multiple full-contact practices earlier in the week. Per coach Brad Stevens, Morris will come off the bench and play roughly 20 minutes. Stevens also noted that Morris will only play in one-half of the team's upcoming Sunday/Monday back-to-back set, which includes matchups with the Hawks and Magic.
More News
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Expected to make debut Friday•
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Officially out Wednesday•
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will practice Tuesday•
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Recalled after G-League practice•
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Assigned to G-League•
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Unlikely to return Monday•
