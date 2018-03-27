Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will play Monday
Morris (ankle) will play Monday against the Suns.
After sitting out Sunday's game against the Kings, Morris will go ahead and take the court Monday against the Suns. The Celtics may have just been careful with Morris, who are already dealing a number of injuries, however the injury doesn't appear to be serious as he's missing just one game. Morris is averaging 32.6 minutes per game in the month of March and will likely play a similar role Monday.
