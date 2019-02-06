Morris (knee) will play Thursday against the Lakers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Morris missed Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to knee soreness, but he will make his return Thursday and is expected to rejoin the starting five. Over his past seven appearances, Morris is averaging 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 29.4 minutes.

