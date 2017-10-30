Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will practice Tuesday
Morris (knee) will practice with the Celtics on Tuesday, Jay Kings of MassLive.com reports.
Morris will be held out again Monday, but he did participate in a full practice with the Maine Red Claws of the G-League in an effort to get some run while the rest of the team prepared for the Spurs. Coach Brad Stevens hasn't set a firm return date for Morris, but if Tuesday's session goes well, he could make his Celtics debut Wednesday against the Kings or Friday in Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Recalled after G-League practice•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Assigned to G-League•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Unlikely to return Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will be reevaluated in a week•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Shooting at Saturday's practice•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Slated to miss time with knee injury•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...