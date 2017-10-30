Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will practice Tuesday

Morris (knee) will practice with the Celtics on Tuesday, Jay Kings of MassLive.com reports.

Morris will be held out again Monday, but he did participate in a full practice with the Maine Red Claws of the G-League in an effort to get some run while the rest of the team prepared for the Spurs. Coach Brad Stevens hasn't set a firm return date for Morris, but if Tuesday's session goes well, he could make his Celtics debut Wednesday against the Kings or Friday in Oklahoma City.