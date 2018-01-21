Morris will start at power forward for Sunday's matchup with the Magic, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

The Celtics are set to roll out their smaller lineup Sunday, as big man Aron Baynes is dealing with an illness and remains a game-time decision. That allows Morris to pick up the start, which should yield a few extra minutes for him. In 11 previous starts this season, Morris has averaged 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 24.8 minutes.