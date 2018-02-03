Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will remain out Sunday
Morris (hip) will remain out for Sunday's game against Portland, Blazers digital reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Morris is battling a bruised left hip, which kept him out of Friday's win over the Hawks. The Celtics will play it safe Sunday, keeping Morris out for a second straight game, and he'll be joined in street clothes by fellow-starter Kyrie Irving.
