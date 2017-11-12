Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will shift to bench role Sunday

Morris will shift to a bench role for Sunday's matchup with the Raptors.

Morris has started three of the last four games, but will shift back to the bench Sunday, with Al Horford and Aron Baynes working with the top unit. That's likely an effort by the Celtics to match the size of Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valalciunas of the Raptors, though it wouldn't be surprising if Morris re-entered the starting five in short order. That said, Morris' demotion could cause him to lose a few minutes.