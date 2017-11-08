Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will start Wednesday
Morris (rest) will draw the start at power forward for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Morris sat out the team's previous game for rest, but has been given the green light and the start for Wednesday's game. With Al Horford (concussion) out, Morris may be tasked with more offensive and rebounding resposibilities than usual. In two games so far this season, he's posted 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assist across 20.5 minutes per contest.
