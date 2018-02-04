Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will travel with team Tuesday
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said that Morris (hip), who has been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Trail Blazers, will travel with the team to Toronto ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Raptors, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Though Morris will be sidelined for a second straight game Sunday, the fact that he's set to travel with the Celtics suggests his bruised left hip is viewed as a short-term concern. Morris' absence Sunday should open up more run for reserve forwards Semi Ojeleye and Abdel Nader, who both received 20-plus minutes in Friday's victory over the Hawks.
