Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't need surgery

Morris (knee) won't need surgery and hopes to return by the team's Christmas game against the Wizards, though could be back for Dec. 23's game against the Bulls, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Morris, who has apparently avoided a long-term injury, also mentioned his knee is feeling better. More information on his status moving forward should emerge as he hits milestones in his recovery. In the meantime, Jayson Tatum should continue seeing extended run at power forward.