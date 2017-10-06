Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't play Friday vs. Sixers

Morris will not play Friday against the 76ers, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.

The initial expectation was that Morris would play after being cleared of assault charges in Arizona earlier in the week, but the Celtics will hold him out Friday as he continues to work his way back into game shape. Expect Morris, who projects to open the regular season as the starting power forward, to make his Celtics debut when Boston plays host to Philadelphia on Monday.