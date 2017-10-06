Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't play Friday vs. Sixers
Morris will not play Friday against the 76ers, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
The initial expectation was that Morris would play after being cleared of assault charges in Arizona earlier in the week, but the Celtics will hold him out Friday as he continues to work his way back into game shape. Expect Morris, who projects to open the regular season as the starting power forward, to make his Celtics debut when Boston plays host to Philadelphia on Monday.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: To join camp Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Cleared of all charges•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Court case ongoing•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Not with Celtics to start training camp•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: May miss start of training camp while on trial•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...