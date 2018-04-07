Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't play Sunday
Morris will be rested for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
Morris was ejected from Friday's win over the Bulls after scoring 12 points in 26 minutes, and the Celtics will hold him out Sunday for rest purposes now that the No. 2 seed in the East is sewn up. Morris should be considered optimistically questionable for Tuesday's meeting with the Wizards in Washington.
