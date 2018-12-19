Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't play Wednesday
Morris has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to right knee soreness, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Chances are the injury isn't too severe for Morris, but he will still get the night off while the Celtics host the lowly Suns in Boston. Without Morris, Gordon Hayward is the most likely candidate to enter the starting lineup with Jayson Tatum then shifting to the starting power forward spot.
