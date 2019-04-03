Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't play Wednesday
Morris (ankle) won't play Wednesday against the Heat, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
There's no indication the injury is serious, and it's possible the Celtics are just being cautious before the postseason. Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Semi Ojeleye could benefit from the situation.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...