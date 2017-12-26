Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't play Wednesday

Morris (knee) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Morris returned from a nine-game absence on Christmas, though struggled. He played 16 minutes, posting two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist. He'll be held out Wednesday likely as a precautionary measure. In his absence, any number of forwards on the roster could see extra run, especially with Jaylen Brown (knee) and Semi Ojeleye (back) both doubtful.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories