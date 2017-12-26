Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't play Wednesday
Morris (knee) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Morris returned from a nine-game absence on Christmas, though struggled. He played 16 minutes, posting two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist. He'll be held out Wednesday likely as a precautionary measure. In his absence, any number of forwards on the roster could see extra run, especially with Jaylen Brown (knee) and Semi Ojeleye (back) both doubtful.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Rusty in return•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Available for limited minutes•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Christmas Day•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable for Christmas Day•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Targeting Christmas return date•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Likely to sit out back-to-backs upon returning•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...