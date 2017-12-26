Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't play Wednesday

Morris (knee) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Morris returned from a nine-game absence on Christmas, though struggled. He played 16 minutes, posting two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist. He'll be held out Wednesday likely as a precautionary measure. In his absence, any number of forwards on the roster could see extra run, especially with Jaylen Brown (knee) and Semi Ojeleye (back) both doubtful.