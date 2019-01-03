Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't return Wednesday
Morris (neck) won't return to Wednesday's tilt with the Timberwolves, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Morris left the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a sore neck and was unable to return. Although the severity of the injury is unknown at this point, the decision to not bring Morris back may have been precautionary as the Celtics had a double-digit lead at the time. Look for more information to come out Thursday, but if Morris were forced to miss more time, Gordon Hayward and Semi Ojeleye would be in line for more run.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Another strong scoring effort•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 22 points in Saturday's win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Collects 19 points Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Another strong showing Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Limited minutes in return Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will play Sunday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.