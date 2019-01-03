Morris (neck) won't return to Wednesday's tilt with the Timberwolves, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Morris left the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a sore neck and was unable to return. Although the severity of the injury is unknown at this point, the decision to not bring Morris back may have been precautionary as the Celtics had a double-digit lead at the time. Look for more information to come out Thursday, but if Morris were forced to miss more time, Gordon Hayward and Semi Ojeleye would be in line for more run.