Celtics' Marcus Smart: 13 points in Monday's start
Smart posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds from 31 minutes during a rare start in Monday's 108-85 loss in Chicago.
Smart's stat line was a tad disappointing considering the 31 minutes of run. In general, most Celtics under performed during the surprise blow out loss. Kyrie Irving's quad injury led to Smart getting the rare start. But starting for Boston doesn't really change Smart's role -- he's been averaging 30 minutes per game during the 22 games he's come off the bench. Irving is expected to return for Wednesday's match-up in Denver, so Smart will probably return to his first-off-the bench role.
